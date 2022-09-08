Knowing how to draft on the NFL fantasy app is crucial if you are a fantasy football manager. It's basically the process of selecting players to build your fantasy team.

Getting big fantasy points is the aim of the game, but being aware of the procedure to draft players is the first step. If you aren't familiar with how to draft on the NFL fantasy app, the process is quite simple and we'll explain it to you step by step.

Here are three steps on how to draft players on the NFL fantasy app:

Step 1: Open the NFL fantasy app and click on 'My Team'

Once you open the app and click on 'My Team', it will show you the many players that you can select for the week.

Step 2: Select the players/ teams defense to build your roster

Choose the players you want from the 'players' section. Ensure that you fill up every slot on the roster, including the backups. There is also a time limit for drafting players, so make sure to pick your squad within that time frame.

Step 3: Save your team for the league(s)

After drafting all the players and the team defense, make sure you save your team. The team will be competing in the league(s) that you have joined.

Tips to keep in mind while drafting on the NFL fantasy app

Your team will include a quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end, one flexible position (WR or RB), one kicker and a team's defense. There are also five spots available as backups.

One of the key things to remember in a draft is value. Try not to draft a player you like, just because he is available. There may be better options out there to go after early, as that player you like will likely go later on. In the same manner, try not to draft players just because they play for your team and go for the best option available. Let your friends make that mistake, as bias can be a real hindrance.

Unless you are going after a quarterback who earns points on the ground as well as through the air, don't go for a quarterback early. Using the first few rounds to pick up the top tier running backs and some wide receivers can be a solid tactic. You can then select an overlooked quarterback in the fourth or fifth round, depending on how the draft looks.

Try not to draft players from the same team. Having two receivers from the same side is a really dangerous venture, as both are unlikely to put up huge points. The same can be said for quarterbacks and tight ends. Try to spread your players between franchises to lower the risk of a bad day on offense.

Do a little research before your draft. Look at the depth chart and make a note of who the top receiver and running back is for each team. You can thus get value from rookies and players who have lower projections for Week 1.

There is a time limit for your selection in the NFL fantasy draft. While there's no need to rush, don't let the clock run out on you. If this happens, the app will draft the best projected player available for your team, which may or may not be what you really want.

