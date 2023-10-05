How fast can Patrick Mahomes throw a football? Analyzing Chiefs QB’s throw velocity

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. The two-time MVP is the crucial piece to the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty and is carving out a GOAT career.

Mahomes is a skillful passer of the football, developing a reputation for tossing off-balance passes to his wide receivers. However, did you know that Mahomes throws the ball at a startling velocity? Yes, that's right, Mahomes isn't just a finesse passer. He can also sling the rock with impeccable force.

In this article, we will have a look at Mahomes' throw velocity and just how hard he tosses the ball on a good day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Patrick Mahomes' throw velocity

Ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft, Patrick Mahomes was putting the finishing touches on the pitch to be a lottery pick in the Draft.

The future two-time Super Bowl MVP attended an event that saw him face off against former No. 1 overall pick David Carr. Both QBs tested their arm strengths in an array of drills.

Mahomes won every round in terms of arm strength. That shouldn't come as a surprise, seeing how both their careers panned out. Mahomes is into GOAT conversations, while Carr is not.

Mahomes ended the 'competition' with a final throw, which eclipsed 62 miles per hour. This throw stunned those watching and put an extra feather in Mahomes' cap.

The rest of the NFL was put on notice. It shouldn't come as a surprise, though, as Mahomes was a stellar baseball player before focusing on football. Mahomes' father played major league baseball, so Patrick has it in the genes.

So, to answer the question of how fast can Mahomes throw the football? Mahomes can throw that ball pretty fast.

What to expect from Patrick Mahomes in 2023?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are undeniably the team to beat in 2023. The Chiefs ended the 2022 season with a Super Bowl win, triumphing over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Interestingly, they look even hungrier than last season.

The form of Mahomes will go a long way in showing whether the Chiefs have it in them to go back-to-back. However, with the ability to thread the needle at 62 miles per hour, it's clear that the Chiefs' title defense is in good hands.