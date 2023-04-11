How fast can Tyreek Hill run in mph? Analyzing Dolphins speedy WR’s explosiveness on track

When it comes to speed in the NFL, there are fewer players that possess it quite like Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill. When a player is nicknamed the "Cheetah," it speaks to their pace.

In Hill's case, such is his speed, that when he gets out into open space, there is likely not a defensive player in the NFL that can catch him in a straight sprint.

So how fast is Hill? Well, the receiver participated in the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships a few weeks back. In the 25-29 age range, Hill finished first in the field with a time of 6.70 in the 60-meter run. That's impressive.

Hill also ran the 100-meter race and finished it with a time of 9.98 seconds, breaking the 10-second barrier in the wind-assisted race.

These are just two examples of how fast Tyreek Hill is when running in straight lines. Back in 2016, Hill topped the fastest speed of any player in the league when he reached a top speed of 23.34 mph, per ncaa.com. The famous 40-yard dash is an important test that receivers are measured on, and in Hill's case, he didn't disappoint. At his pro day, he ran an impressive 4.29.

Tyreek Hill uses his speed to spectacular effect on the field

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals

What sets Tyreek Hill apart from other receivers in the NFL is his home-run speed. What does that mean? In short, from just about anywhere on the field, if Hill finds a crease to get through the first or second line of a defense, he has enough speed to get into the endzone.

That is what scares opposing defenses when they line up against Tyreek Hill. His ability to find space in coverage and then accelerate in and out of traffic makes it nearly impossible to stop him in the open field.

His season last year with the Dolphins was evidence of that as he finished the year with 1,710 receiving yards (career-best).

The "Cheetah" is perhaps the fastest player in the NFL and whenever he is on the field, nerves set in for defenses as he can take the top off coverage in the blink of an eye.

