How fast is DK Metcalf? Comparing Seahawks WR’s speed with Tyreek Hill

DK Metcalf landing in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft is one of the best draft steals in Seattle Seahawks history. While his stats at Ole Miss didn't jump off the board, he has proven to be a steady contributor over his first five seasons.

Coming into this season, he never went below 900 receiving yards and six touchdowns in each of his first four seasons. He's on track for a 1,000-yard season in 2023, especially after his massive 73-yard touchdown catch on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

What's his secret in gaining much ground? He's fast, like Tyreek Hill.

Top 5 fastest players in NFL: Comparing DK Metcalf's speed

Don't be fooled by Metcalf's massive frame because he can accelerate past defenders any time. That's what he proved against the Dallas Cowboys in their Thursday Night Football showdown.

With under eight minutes left in the first quarter, DK Metcalf lined up against Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. Last week, Bland made history with his fifth interception return for a touchdown, the most by any player for one season.

Despite the false start penalty that gave them third-and-nine, Geno Smith found Metcalf on a post route. Smith threw the ball at the perfect spot and time because Metcalf was already in full stride. Seconds later, the Seahawks scored the game's first touchdown, giving them a 7-3 lead.

Next Gen Stats revealed that Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.23 miles per hour. That's the fastest speed a ball carrier reached since Raheem Mostert went 23.09 mph in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Surprisingly, DK Metcalf's speed during that 73-yard touchdown catch beats Tyreek Hill, arguably one of the fastest players in the NFL. Next Gen Stats measured Hill's top speed in Week 5 against the New York Giants at 22.01 mph, resulting in a 64-yard reception.

Hill also owns the fifth-fastest speed this season at 21.66 mph, courtesy of his 47-yard catch in their season-opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A track meet is happening in Miami because the Dolphins have six of the top ten speeds this season. Out of that number, De'Von Achane owns the third (21.93 mph) and fourth (21.76 mph) spots. Mostert has the sixth-fastest speed at 21.62 mph off a 43-yard rushing touchdown in Week 2.

Kenneth Walker III (7th), Ja'Marr Chase (8th), and Jayden Reed (9th) complete the top ten speeds list.

DK Metcalf is on fire in Week 13

After that 73-yard first-quarter touchdown, DK Metcalf caught another touchdown pass before halftime. That reception helped the Seattle Seahawks gain a 21-20 lead after two quarters, pushing him to 108 receiving yards on three receptions.

Those numbers improve his season totals to 46 receptions, 786 yards, and five touchdowns as of the first half of Week 13.

That's only the second time this season that Metcalf went over the 100-yard mark. However, he had a 98-yard performance in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders and a 94-yard output a week later versus the Los Angeles Rams.