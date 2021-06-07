How did former NFL star Chad Johnson perform in his boxing debut?

Chad Johnson was on the receiving end of some big hits during his NFL career but none as big as the right hook that dropped him in his pro boxing debut last night.

The former NFL star wideout impressed with his footwork and hand speed over the first three rounds of his exhibition bout on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight card. But midway through the fourth round, he ate a massive hook from his opponent, MMA fighter Brian Maxwell, that sent Ocho-Cinco to the canvas.

To his credit, Chad Johnson got back up and managed to survive until the final bell. As the fight was an exhibition bout there was no winner but the ex-football player did not embarrass himself in the slightest.

After the fight, Johnson was proud of his efforts.

"My life has always been about taking chances and doing crazy stuff -- this was on my bucket list," Johnson said. "This was a message to everyone out there: Don't be scared to take chances. Don't be afraid to fail. It's OK."

The 43-year-old seems keen to continue pursuing a boxing career, stating that:

"I lost my virginity tonight and it was fun," Johnson said. "I think I'm ready for [Conor] McGregor."

Taking on Irish MMA star Conor McGregor might be a little far fetched for Johnson but another exhibition bout could be on the cards in the future.

How fellow sports stars reacted to Chad Johnson boxing

There were plenty of sports stars in the building to support Chad Johnson in his first boxing bout. NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens was in Johnson’s corner and other NFL players who were in attendance included Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Miami rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquil Griffin and former Broncos star wide receiver Brandon Marshall.

Social media was a buzz from Johnson's performance, below are some of the reactions from various sporting stars.

Great job @ochocinco you made us Miami boys proud #MayweatherPaul — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) June 7, 2021

OCHO VS SCIENCE! Salute brother! @ochocinco 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 7, 2021

Not a lot of people would’ve attempted this challenge. Much respect bro! @ochocinco — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) June 7, 2021

It was a fun fight to watch and despite the knockdown @ochocinco still won — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 7, 2021

I respect @ochocinco for getting in that ring fasho 💯 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 7, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee