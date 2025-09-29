  • home icon
  "How the hell is he still starting?": Tom Brady's ex-teammate labels Joe Flacco as "worst QB in football," demands Browns to bench veteran



By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 29, 2025 15:38 GMT

Tom Brady's ex-teammate labels Joe Flacco as "worst QB in football," demands Browns to bench veteran

Veteran Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco hit another low in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions. He has zero touchdowns in the game and failed to spark the Browns offense into life in the Week 4 contest.

The call for benching Joe Flacco is getting louder ever week and it feels only a matter of time before rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders get their time. However, Flacco remains the starting quarterback for now.

With Sanders not getting any playtime in the Week 4 loss, former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy, who also shared the locker with Tom Brady at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, blasted Flacco on the "Speakeasy" podcast.

"Joe Flacco might be the worst quarterback playing in football right now," McCoy said. "He's old, he can't move, he don't want to get hit. I was thinking, how long are we gonna watch this at this point?

"I don't even care if it's Shedeur. Let Dillon Gabriel on there and see what's going on, but they can't keep playing Joe Flacco, the defense will only do so much ... The NFL is some of the best players in in the world, how the hell is he still starting for the Browns?"
Flacco has just two touchdowns this season and has thrown six interceptions, three in the last two games. His underwhelming performances have fans growing impatient.

Emmanuel Acho flames Joe Flacco after Tom Brady's ex-teammate's scathing assessment

After LeSean McCoy laid into the quarterback, his co-host and former linebacker Emmanuel Acho echoed his sentiments. He asked for Flacco to be benched for Gabriel or Sanders:

"You’re not going anywhere this season, you’re only losing games and you have two young quarterbacks that we need to see how good they are, and we need to see them develop. Bench Joe Flacco, immediately."

The Browns hold a 1-3 record after four weeks and the offense has not been performing anywhere near the level it was expected to. While neither Gabriel nor Sanders hahasny experience of playing at this level, their energy might provide a much-needed spark to the team.

Chaitanya Prakash

