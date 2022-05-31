How did Jeff Gladney die? Cardinals star's cause of death revealed

Jeff Gladney, who last played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings before that, tragically passed away in a car accident early Monday morning. His agent Brian Overstreet confirmed Gladney's passing at the age of 25.

As Adam Schefter reported, Gladney's overnight accident happened in the Dallas Metroplex:

Gladney was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played all 16 games for the Minnesota Vikings in his rookie season. He had 81 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, with three passes defended and one forced fumble in 15 starts.

Jeff Gladney was turning his career around

What makes this passing sting in a particularly poignant way is that Jeff Gladney appeared to be turning his life around before his untimely death. According to AZCardinals.com reporter Darren Urban, the former first-round pick out of TCU left a positive impression following his brief stint with the Cardinals with an upbeat personality. He was tabbed to be a key contributor on defense in 2022, along with Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy.

Gladney had previously been charged with domestic violence and missed out on the entire 2021 season. The DB was found not guilty in the subsequent trial. This past March, Gladney had signed with the Arizona Cardinals, looking for a second act in the NFL.

His alma mater, TCU, and its faculty, shared their thoughts on his passing. A.D. Jeremiah Donati described a man who was a Horned Frog beyond his graduation from TCU:

“Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU."

As Donati recalled, Gladney proudly showed up on the campus. It is a loss that will certainly weigh heavily on the Dallas community:

"He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and spring game this year, proudly joined by his young son. He will be missed by our entire community. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences go to Jeff’s family, friends and TCU teammates.”

Glandey's time at TCU included five interceptions and six tackles for loss. He leaves behind a solidified college legacy, but one at the pro level that is complicated to measure.

