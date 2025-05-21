How did Jim Irsay die? Colts give official statement after owner's death

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday evening that their owner, Jim Irsay, passed away at 65 years old. Irsay was the son of businessman Robert Irsay, who acquired the Baltimore Colts and later moved the franchise to Indianapolis.

Irsay worked with the franchise throughout his whole life, acting as their vice president and general manager before becoming their official owner following his dad's passing. In recent years, his health deteriorated and he was seen moving with a wheelchair during many Colts games.

The franchise announced that Irsay passed away peacefully during his sleep on Wednesday afternoon. As their owner, he helped the franchise win its second-ever Super Bowl, when they won against the Chicago Bears to lead Indianapolis to its first-ever Super Bowl win.

The league is hosting its spring league meetings, but it's unclear whether he was present in Minnesota at the time of his death.

