  • home icon
  • NFL
  • How did Jim Irsay die? Colts give official statement after owner's death

How did Jim Irsay die? Colts give official statement after owner's death

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 21, 2025 23:53 GMT
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay passed out - Source: Getty

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday evening that their owner, Jim Irsay, passed away at 65 years old. Irsay was the son of businessman Robert Irsay, who acquired the Baltimore Colts and later moved the franchise to Indianapolis.

Ad

Irsay worked with the franchise throughout his whole life, acting as their vice president and general manager before becoming their official owner following his dad's passing. In recent years, his health deteriorated and he was seen moving with a wheelchair during many Colts games.

The franchise announced that Irsay passed away peacefully during his sleep on Wednesday afternoon. As their owner, he helped the franchise win its second-ever Super Bowl, when they won against the Chicago Bears to lead Indianapolis to its first-ever Super Bowl win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The league is hosting its spring league meetings, but it's unclear whether he was present in Minnesota at the time of his death.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications