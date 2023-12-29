How Joe Flacco earned $75,000 after cementing Browns' playoffs spot with 37-20 Jets beatdown

Joe Flacco's story has been one for the ages in 2023. Few would have looked forward to this Week 17 Thursday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets knowing full well that neither Deshaun Watson nor Aaron Rodgers would be in action.

As it turns out, Flacco handled business in Week 17, slaying the Jets 37-20 in Ohio.

In doing so, Flacco also earned himself a nice little bonus check.

Exploring Joe Flacco's contract with the Browns: How Super Bowl winner landed $75,000 after TNF win

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Flacco has a clause in his Browns contract that guarantees him $75,000 for every win he masterminds with Cleveland.

Here's the full breakdown of Flacco's deal:

$75,000 per win in the remaining regular season games

$250,000 for a playoff win in the Wildcard round

$500,000 for a playoff win in the Divisional round

$1,000,000 for a playoff win in the AFC Championship game

$2,000,000 for a Super Bowl win

All things considered, he could make as much as $4.05 million in Cleveland if everything goes to plan.

While that $75K was sweet, the win over the Jets also meant that the Browns clinched a playoffs spot for the first time since the COVID-addled season in 2020.

But that's not all.

Flacco also became the first QB to throw for 300 yards against this Jets defense since the main man Tom Brady himself did it in 2021. Coincidentally, that feat also came in Week 17 of the NFL season.

All in all, Flacco threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, marking another impressive performance since taking the reins for the Browns. They are now 11-5 on the season and 4-1 since bringing Flacco into the fold.

Browns playoff picture after Week 17

The Browns have officially clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs with the win over the eliminated New York Jets.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters after the win:

"Organizationally, it's a big deal when you can clinch and earn that second season. Obviously, we have a bunch of work to do and we'll focus on that, but for the moment, proud of this football team."

There's still a possibility that they emerge out of the regular season as the AFC's top seed if the Ravens drop both their remaining games (one of which is against the resurgent Miami Dolphins).

The possibility is minuscule, but stranger things have happened in an NFL season.

Our NFL Playoff Predictor predicts that Cleveland will lock up the 5th seed in the AFC and go on to face the Jaguars in the playoffs, which would present a decent matchup for the dominant Browns.