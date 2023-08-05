How did Joe Thomas lose weight? Former Browns star’s transformation explored

Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas is one of the most outstanding offensive tackles in recent NFL history.

He holds the record for most consecutive snaps played (10,363). Thomas spent his entire NFL career with the Browns, retiring in 2017. Thanks to his numerous accolades in a distinguished playing career, he's set to get a bust in Canton in his first year of eligibility.

Following his retirement, Thomas has placed a premium on his health, losing a significant amount of his trademark offensive tackle weight. He recently revealed the secret to his staggering weight loss, which we will explore here.

How did Browns legend Joe Thomas lose weight?

In an exclusive "Dawgs By Nature" interview, Thomas shared the secret to his impressive weight loss.

Thomas said that he was eager to lose weight in retirement. He knew that he had to get on it. According to Thomas, "To lose weight, you just do not eat until you feel like you are going to throw up at every meal, and suddenly, the weight falls right off."

The Cleveland Browns icon also said that he started swimming regularly, working out and doing yoga. During an NFL season, he had to 4300 calories a day to keep the weight on. Now that he's retired, he's off the thought regiment and living a healthy and fit life.

Furthermore, in an interview with GQ magazine, Thomas said that once he got his weight down by eating normally, he began focusing on what he was putting into his body. He now eats smarter, tracks his meals and understands the perfect blend of protein, carbs and fats.

Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame NFL legacy

Joe Thomas is a top-three offensive tackle of his generation, and the career Cleveland Brown was a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Even though Thomas didn't enjoy postseason success with the Browns, he was a significant part of why the team stayed respectable for about a decade. Thomas was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in all but one of his career years and holds the NFL record for consecutive snaps played.

Joe Thomas has a trophy case stacked with personal awards like ten Pro Bowls, six first-team All-Pro selections, and two second-team All-Pro selections during his 11 NFL seasons.

He's rightfully acclaimed as one of the most outstanding offensive linemen in NFL history, especially at the left tackle position. Joe Thomas was the epitome of durability, and he more than earned his first-ballot enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

