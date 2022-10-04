How long is Cordarrelle Patterson out for? Falcons RB's injury update and return timeline

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson played limited minutes in the Week 4 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The 31-year-old played in the first half but then spent most of the final two quarters on the sidelines.

This led to suggestions that the Falcons were taking precautionary measures regarding the four-time Pro Bowler. On Monday, the Falcons confirmed that Patterson suffered a knee injury before the Week 4 game and they placed him on the IR list.

But how long is Cordarelle Patterson out for? How many games will he miss due to injury? Fantasy football managers have been curious to learn more about the running back's injury.

What does Cordarrelle Patterson's knee injury mean for the Atlanta Falcons?

As per reports, Cordarrelle Patterson is set to miss at least four weeks of football due to the knee injury. Based on the timeline of his return, he is set to miss games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers.

Patterson could, however, be in line to return against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said that he will be hoping for Patterson to "return sooner rather than later."

How Cordarrelle Patterson's absence impacts the Atlanta Falcons' offense

Patterson was off to a hot start in the 2022-23 NFL season before his injury. In his second season for the Falcons, he has put up 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns so far.

Patterson has been a vital member of the Falcons offense this term. More so, he offers versatility and can operate as a wide receiver, return specialist and can also play defense.

In his absence, the Falcons may opt to field either Caleb Huntley, Tyler Allgeier or Avery Williams as a replacement.

Patterson's stats in 2022-23 NFL season

Here's a look at how Patterson has fared for the Falcons so far this campaign:

Player Attempts Rushing Yards Touchdowns Receptions Cordarrelle Patterson 58 340 3 4

