How long is Garett Bolles out? Broncos OL injury update & return timeline explored

Broncos OL Garett Bolles is the latest name to make it onto the injury list for the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming games.

The Broncos have lost key players to serious injuries throughout the initial part of the season, and it's going to be a roller coaster ride for Denver until they return.

The Denver Broncos faced the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 5 matchup on Thursday night in what was ultimately a limp showing.

The Broncos are now 2-3 this season after the Colts defeated them 12-9 on primetime. It was the second straight loss for the Broncos after they fell to the Raiders last week.

The Broncos also saw two major injuries against the Colts, both of which came in the fourth quarter.

Linebacker Baron Browning left the field after injuring his hand, and offensive lineman Garrett Boles suffered a serious lower leg injury in the defeat to Indianapolis.

Fantasy football enthusiasts will now have to look for a backup for Boles as his injury is quite serious and he will miss a few weeks as he begins to fully recover.

Here's an update on what happened to Garrett Bolles and when he will return to the Broncos lineup.

Garett Bolles injury update

With just 3:20 minutes left in the game, Garett Bolles picked up an injury after Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner landed on his right leg.

Bolles immediately grabbed his leg and was carted off the field following the incident. He was clearly in some pain and slammed the cart twice as it drove from the field.

It is being reported that Bolles has a broken leg and will require at least six or more weeks to recover. After the game, 9NEWS' Mike Klis tweeted:

"Per source, Broncos LT Garett Bolles suffered a broken right leg. Further exams are needed to determine the severity. The best case is roughly six weeks. But there is fear he could miss more."

Calvin Anderson replaced Bolles after he was injured and will play left tackle until Bolles is fully recovered.

The injury, however, is a huge blow for the Broncos considering Bolles has had a stellar season so far.

Bolles is playing his sixth season in the NFL with the Broncos and has been a reliable starter for Denver.

He has started all 81 games he has played with the team. This will be his first instance of missing a substantial run of games.

Bolles played college football for Utah and in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Broncos drafted Garett Bolles with the 20th overall pick in the first round.

In 2020, he earned second-team All-Pro honors, which led to a massive contract extension.

