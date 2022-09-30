How Long Is Tua Tagovailoa out for? Dolphins QB Injury Update & Return Timeline

Tua Tagovailoa was met with a head and back injury while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday. The injury came during the second quarter of the game when Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou brought down Tagovailoa on the turf.

As soon as Tua's head slammed to the ground, he suffered a concussion and laid still with his fingers placed in awkward positions. He was ruled out of the game and was admitted to the Cincinnati Area Hospital. After Tua's injury, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater resumed the game for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins were one of the two teams that remained undefeated after week 3. It was a major blow for the Dolphins as the Bengals defeated them 15-27, and their star QB Tua Tagovailoa is injured and questionable for next week's game.

How long is Tua Tagovailoa out after the week 4 injury?

Tua Tagovailoa is under observation and is now out of danger. As of now, it is difficult to say when he will return to the football field. The Dolphins revealed that Tagovailoa is conscious and has control over all his extremities. He was discharged from the Cincinnati Hospital and flown home with his teammates.

Mike Cianciolo @MikeCianciolo Tua with a serious head injury. Prayers up Tua with a serious head injury. Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/wi6ZergTyY

It will be too early to say when he will return to play this season. But the chances are high that he will miss next week's game against the New York Jets on October 9th.

How player's absence impacts the Dolphins' offense/defense in Week 5

Tua Tagovailoa has been in outstanding form and in the four games he has played this season, he has recorded 1035 passing yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. In his week two game against the Baltimore Ravens, he scored six touchdowns and threw for 469 yards with two interceptions.

In his third week against the Bulls, he was also evaluated for a head injury but wasn't diagnosed with a concussion then. With Tua missing from the Miami offensive side, the Dolphins will depend on Bridgewater for further games. No doubt the Dolphins have a strong offense this season with veteran Raheem Mostert back in action.

The Miami Dolphins' QB was sacked for the first time this season, which ended with a head injury. The sack made by the Bengals defensive lineman was brutal, which has kept his position questionable for the upcoming weeks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far