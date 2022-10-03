How long is Keenan Allen out for? Chargers WR injury update & return timeline

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out of the Week 4 game against the Houston Texans because of a hamstring injury.

QB Justin Herbert had to rely instead on wide receiver Mike Williams once again as he led the Chargers to a comeback victory against the Texans. The Chargers are currently 2-2 this season.

Chargers star WR Keenan Allen has played only one game this season and remains questionable for the upcoming games.

Allen was injured during the Week 1 game against the Raiders, which came as a major setback for the team.

The Chargers have since lost two straight games against the Chiefs and Jaguars.

The win over Houston brought some relief to the Chargers, but there has been a big question mark regarding when Keenan Allen will return to the football field.

Allen has turned out to be a costly pick for the fantasy managers who drafted him this season. In the one game played against the Raiders, he caught all four targets for 66 yards with no touchdowns.

Should Allen be trusted to play in the Week 5 game against the Browns next Sunday?

When will Keenan Allen return to the Chargers lineup?

Allen is suffering from a hamstring injury, which usually takes four to eight weeks to recover.

He was seen practicing with the team last Thursday, but for a limited time. He missed Friday's practice and was subsequently ruled out of Sunday's game.

Allen might miss next week's game against the Browns, but is expected to return by the sixth week. Much will depend on this week's practice sessions with his health being closely monitored by experts.

So far, Mike Williams has taken up the mantle after Allen's injury. Williams has played in four games this season and has 18 receptions for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Keenan Allen timeline

San Diego drafted Allen in the third round as the 76th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft. He will be playing his 10th season with the Chargers.

He was awarded the Comeback Player of the Year in 2017 and went to the Pro Bowl five times in a row (from 2017 to 2021).

Since 2017, he has been fairly reliable and has scored six or more touchdowns each season. He has amassed 1000+ receiving yards four times in the past five seasons.

He caught 102 passes out of 159 targets for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns in 2017, which was his most productive season. He played in all 16 games last year and had 106 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far