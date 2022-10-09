How long is Russell Wilson out for? Broncos QB injury update & return timeline

Russell Wilson is already having a slow start this NFL season and is currently dealing with a shoulder injury.

After the Week 4 12-19 loss against the Colts, the Broncos have a 2-3 record. Denver's newly appointed head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, is already being questioned regarding the team's performance.

Denver will play their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ahead of that contest, however, fantasy football players will have to take a call on whether or not to start with Russell Wilson next week. The Broncos really need to win the game and for that, they need their $245 million quarterback under center.

What happened to Russell Wilson, and will he be fit enough to play against the Chargers on Monday?

When will Russell Wilson return to the Broncos lineup?

Russell Wilson was injured in the Week 4 game against the Raiders. Reports have since claimed that Wilson received treatment for a shoulder injury on Friday. The injury could explain why his game looked a bit below average during the game against the Colts.

Wilson is seemingly suffering from a shoulder injury similar to the one Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered last season. While Prescott was unavailable for most of training camp last year, it raises doubts for Wilson too.

Wilson missed Friday's practice as he flew to Los Angeles where doctors performed a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. Wilson is dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi injury that is most common with baseball players.

While Wilson is hoping to play his next game on Monday, there are chances he could miss the fixture.

The Broncos have seven days left before they face the Raiders and Wilson has a decent amount of time to recover.

Overall, for Week 6, the upcoming practices will determine Wilson's injury status. Until then, fantasy managers should be ready with their backups in the time-being.

Russell Wilson timeline

Wilson has played 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and is playing his 11th NFL season with the Denver Broncos. Wilson has made it to the Pro Bowl nine times and made two consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2014 and 2015.

The Seahawks won the 2014 Super Bowl after they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8. The very next season, they faced the Patriots and suffered a 28-24 loss.

Wilson started in all 158 games he played with the Seahawks and threw for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.

The Broncos were looking for a quarterback who could win them a Super Bowl this year and sign a deal with Wilson. Can Wilson help Denver lift the Lombardi Trophy this NFL season?

