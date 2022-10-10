T.J. Watt injury update: return reportedly pushed back following knee surgery

T.J. Watt is the reigning defensive player of the year. When he went down in the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, there were serious fears that his season could be over. His not needing surgery for his pectoral muscle injury must have been music to all Steelers fans’ ears.

A few minutes before the conclusion of the fourth quarter, Watt hurt himself while attempting to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. As he left the field, the defensive superstar told the medical team that he had ripped his pectoral muscle.

Mike Nicastro @MikedUpSports1 0-8 without TJ Watt.



TJ Watt is the best player in the NFL. 0-8 without TJ Watt. TJ Watt is the best player in the NFL.

Pittsburgh feared they would be forced to play without Watt for the remainder of the early season. But days later, further thorough examinations did not support the worst suspicions. It was later confirmed that Watt was sidelined for six to eight weeks. The next Tuesday, Watt posted a Terminator GIF on Twitter with the message: "I'll be back."

T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is now unlikely to return within the previous timeline. Watt will now need more rehabilitation and his return date is now unknown.

Watt was excellent with a sack, three tackles for a loss, and an interception in his first game of the season. For Pittsburgh, it would have been very challenging to operate without him for the entire season.

Should you trade T.J. Watt?

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs

While sitting out two games and participating in only a portion of three other games, T.J. Watt had an incredible 2021 campaign. He ended the regular season in the top three spots in the league for sacks, tackles for loss, and quarterback hits. At the 11th Annual NFL Honors, Watt was awarded the league's defensive player of the year. He was also ranked sixth in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

John Tortorelli @john_tortorelli When TJ Watt plays, the Steelers are 52-24-2



When he doesn't, they're 0-7 When TJ Watt plays, the Steelers are 52-24-2When he doesn't, they're 0-7 https://t.co/BcYLALCmHr

With Watt's return date unknown and the Steelers suffering on the field this season, he is not a viable option in fantasy. Pittsburgh are unlikely to rush him back and risk further damage. Especially with their season already looking to be lost. The Steelers are 1-4 and face a tough run of fixtures. It is better to trade him and get a replacement to be on the safer side.

T.J. Watt's timeline

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The Steelers selected T.J. Watt during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. Before winning the honor in 2021, he was close to winning the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. Watt became the best-paid defensive player in the NFL in 2021. He signed a four-year deal totaling over $112 million, comprising $80 million in guaranteed payments. He matched Michael Strahan's 22.5 sack record from 2001 (having missed two matches in 2021) and tying it for the most quarterback sacks in a year in the NFL.

