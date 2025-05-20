"How long till Brian Callahan is fired?" - NFL fans react as Titans HC make QBs Cam Ward and Will Levis split reps

The Tennessee Titans headlined the 2025 NFL draft with their selection of Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. Tennessee is looking for Ward to be their franchise quarterback after a lackluster two seasons from Will Levis.

Coming into the offseason, many expected Ward to take over the starting job given his status as the top pick. As the Titans ramp up for OTAs, though, third-year coach Brian Callahan insisted that won't be the case and that Ward and Levis will split reps during the team's offseason program.

Shocked fans reacted to Callahan's decision in the comments of Adam Schefter's report.

"No shot Cam doesn't start, right?" one alarmed fan questioned.

"Cam will be the starter," another fan predicted.

"That won't last long," a third fan added, arguing against Will Levis.

Other fans called out Brian Callahan for the decision.

"Callahan is a moron," one fan posted. "Let Ward take all the reps."

"How long til Brian Callahan is fired?" another fan questioned.

"That's why the Titans suck," a third fan added. "Callahan about to be fired in Week 6."

Brian Callahan: "(Titans) not competing right now"

With his announcement that Cam Ward and Will Levis will split reps, looking to navigate the offseason before naming a starter. Tennessee is largely invested in Ward after using a second-round pick on Levis back in 2023.

Levis has struggled through his first two seasons in the NFL, throwing 12 interceptions in 12 games last season.

On Tuesday, Brian Callahan told reporters the two signal-callers are "just about even" to this point of the offseason.

"Right now, (the reps are) evenly split," Callahan said. "We're not competing right now. It will probably change a little bit when we get to OTAs and we have 7-on-7 and some team work and stuff like that. (Ward and Levis are) roughly about even all the way through, which is standard for this time of year."

Callahan added that he's been pleased with the demeanor of both quarterbacks as the Titans head into the offseason without a definite starter. Ward is likely to separate as camp rolls on, as he's widely expected to outperform the former No. 33 pick.

