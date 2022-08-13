Zach Wilson injury: How many NFL games will Jets QB miss after torn meniscus?

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee versus the Philadelphia Eagles in their preseason matchup. The news came after an MRI exam that revealed that he'll be out of action between two and four weeks. His injury came on the second drive of the game and was a non-contact injury.

The Jets quarterback moved out of the pocket, attempted to shift inside the field of play and did not run out of bounds. His right knee buckled on the field and he fell to the turf. He exited the game and quickly went to the locker room. Wilson's injury was initially seen as the worst as an ACL tear, but luckily that wasn't the case.

New York feels there is a likelihood that he will be ready for the Week 1 game versus the Baltimore Ravens. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco ascends to the top of the depth chart after the injury. He's followed by quarterbacks Mike White and Chris Streveler. Should the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft be unable to start Week 1, Flacco does have the necessary experience as an NFL starter.

Ashley Baker🗣🎙✨ @AshleyBaker_21 🏾 🏾 Huge break for the Jets.. just a bone bruise for Zach Wilson Huge break for the Jets.. just a bone bruise for Zach Wilson🙏🏾🙏🏾

Flacco started 165 games for the Ravens in his 11 seasons with the team. He threw for 38,245 yards with 212 touchdowns and 136 interceptions. The first-round pick of the Ravens in the 2008 draft also started for the Denver Broncos (eight games) and one for the Jets last season.

Zach Wilson injury: Jets quarterback to undergo surgery

New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the quarterback will undergo a surgical procedure. But the meniscus doesn't need a complete repair, only a trim. The arthroscopic surgery is expected to be the determining factor as to whether the Jets signal-caller will miss closer to two weeks or four.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jets’ QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as @BrianCoz also reported. Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news. Jets’ QB Zach Wilson has a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks, as @BrianCoz also reported. Wilson will undergo arthroscopic surgery to address and correct the injury. Jets consider it fortunate news.

In his rookie season in 2021, Wilson started 13 games for the Jets, throwing for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

This offseason has been an interesting one for the former BYU signal-caller. His ex-girlfriend claimed that he slept with his mom's best friend. He has not yet addressed that claim and instead is focusing on his football. Zach Wilson is looking to improve upon his season last year where he threw for 2,234 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

With the new campaign less than a month away, we will see soon enough if Zach Wilson is ready for Week 1.

