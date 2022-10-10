Justin Tucker played college football for Texas University before being signed by the Baltimore Ravens in 2012. He hasn't looked back since, either, suiting up for his 11th season in the NFL with the Ravens.

What's more, Tucker's already made it to the Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro five times.

Justin Tucker is one of the most accurate kickers in the history of the NFL. He also holds the record for the longest field goal (66 yards) ever made in the history of the league.

Tucker was also a part of the Super Bowl 2013 winning team when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

The Ravens played against the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday, where Tucker converted a 43-yard winning goal to end the fourth quarter.

Tucker had four opportunities in the last game, all of which were converted into field goals, including 58-yarder field goals.

The Ravens had lost five consecutive games at home but their streak ended as they defeated the Bengals 19-17 in Week 5.

Tucker is considered to be to the most accurate, but even the best can't routinely post robotic efficiency.

Which begs the question: how many field goals has Justin Tucker missed since the start of his career?

How many field goals has Justin Tucker missed?

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Over the last ten seasons, Baltimore Ravens kicker Tucker has missed 32 field goals.

Tucker had his roughest seasons in 2014 and 2015 when he played 16 games and missed five and seven field goals respectively.

In his rookie season, Tucker missed only three field goals in the 16 games he was called upon.

He missed only one field goal in 2016 and 2019.

Last season, he started in 17 games and in 37 field goal attempts, he completed 35 of them. He also made the longest field goal attempt, clocking in at 66 yards last season, breaking the NFL record.

He has played in five games and scored nine field goals in nine attempts this season.

The Baltimore Ravens, as a result, currently hold a 3-2 record after their win over the Bengals. They sit at the top of the NFC North Division.

The Ravens will play their Week 6 game against the New York Giants next Sunday, October 16.

Will this be Justin Tucker's first NFL season where he finishes without missing any field goals?

