How many footballs are used in an NFL game?

Ever since the deflate gate happened, NFL fans have been curious about the NFL football. They want to know how many are available for a team to use and how many footballs are actually used during an NFL game. Some fans want to know if the New England Patriots were using deflated footballs. Wouldn't the Indianapolis Colts footballs be deflated as well.

The answer to the questions above about the deflated footballs is no. This is because each NFL team uses their own footballs while on offense. The NFL rules state that each NFL team must bring 12 footballs that they will use on offense.

In addition to the 12 footballs, the home team must provide 12 backup footballs. The visiting teams have the option to bring their own 12 footballs to use as back ups on offense. On top of the 24 balls each team brings to the games.

Wilson manufactures eight footballs that are shipped brand new. These eight balls are shipped directly to the game and given to the officials. The footballs that are sent by Wilson are kept under control of the officials and only used for kicking purposes.

Here’s the ball that will be used next week for Super Bowl LV in Tampa.



*Insert deflategate joke* pic.twitter.com/4yP4sPS9Rr — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 29, 2021

Lets take a look at the NFL Rules that apply to all the NFL footballs used during an NFL game.

NFL Game Ball Rules

Section 1: Dimensions

All NFL footballs used must be hand selected by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. They also have to be manufactured by Wilson. All game balls must be inflated with 12.5 to 13.5 pounds of air. They also have to weigh 14 to 15 ounces.

Advertisement

Section 2: Supply

Each NFL team will provide 12 primary footballs and 12 back up footballs. These balls are to be tested by an NFL official no later and two hours and 30 minutes prior to kick off. All the footballs that are shipped directly to the locker room of the officials need to be tested two hours and 15 minutes before kick off.

If the home team ball does not meet the specifications or its simply exhausted then the Referee should secure the football. Then they would need to get a ball from the visitors that meets the requirements for the game. In addition to the ball failing and getting a new one. All footballs that fail testing need to be reported to the NFL commissioner.