How many game-winning drives has Tom Brady recorded?

Tom Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and set several records along the way. The signal-caller played 20 years with the New England Patriots before spending the final three years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady also has the most game-winning drives (58) by any quarterback in the league. He surpassed Peyton Manning's previous record of 54 while playing for the Buccaneers in his final season.

As per Pro Football Reference, Brady overtook Manning's record for the most game-winning drives in Week 9 of the 2022 campaign, in a contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The quarterback tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with nine seconds left on the clock to clinch a 16-13 win for Tampa Bay.

It was the second-latest game-winning touchdown pass of Brady's career. In 2013, he threw a touchdown pass to Kenbrell Thompkins with just five seconds remaining, helping the New England Patriots defeat the New Orleans Saints.

Brady recorded three more game-winning drives during the remainder of the 2022 season to take his tally to 58 and put his name against another undisputed NFL record.

Interestingly, Brady also has the most fourth-quarter comebacks (46) by any player in the league.

How many game-winning drives does Tom Brady have in the playoffs?

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has 14 game-winning drives in the playoffs and no other quarterback in the league has half that number. Denver Broncos legend John Elway is second on the list with six game-winning drives in the playoffs.

Brady also has six game-winning drives in the Super Bowl, which is again a record in itself. Brady has played in nine Super Bowls and has won seven of them. In the 2019 Super Bowl, he broke his own Super Bowl record for the most game-winning drives.

Across his NFL career (including regular season and playoffs), Brady threw for a record-setting 102,614 yards and 737 touchdowns. He also holds the record for the most games played in the league (383) and the most wins by any player (286).