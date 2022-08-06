How many games will NFL suspend Deshaun Watson for? Insider reveals length of ban that league is seeking

Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension has been appealed by the NFL. Per NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the league initially wanted the Cleveland Browns quarterback suspended for at least a year. Now, the NFL will be seeking to make that ban a reality.

The NFL filing an appeal in a situation where they have total control may seem a little strange. Particularly as they have control of the appeal process too. But it makes it difficult to envisage a situation where the NFL doesn't add a considerable number of games to the suspension.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year for Deshaun Watson, sources confirm. Just as the league had at the start. The NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year for Deshaun Watson, sources confirm. Just as the league had at the start.

The Cleveland signal-caller could have steered clear of all of this if he had agreed to settle his case with the NFL. What's worse is that he had the opportunity to do just that before Robinson made her decision. According to ESPN, in the moments leading up to Robinson's ruling, both sides attempted to work out a deal.

Despite the fact that the NFL wanted to see Deshaun Watson suspended for a full year, the league was willing to trim that number down in a settlement. According to multiple sources, the league offered Watson a 12 game suspension and a $10 million fine.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



He had a chance to accept a settlement deal from the NFL of 12-games and around a $10 million fine (his salary for 2021) - He declined and now with this appeal, he'll likely serve a lot more than those 6 games. @AdamSchefter Watson gambled and he lost.He had a chance to accept a settlement deal from the NFL of 12-games and around a $10 million fine (his salary for 2021) - He declined and now with this appeal, he'll likely serve a lot more than those 6 games. @AdamSchefter Watson gambled and he lost.He had a chance to accept a settlement deal from the NFL of 12-games and around a $10 million fine (his salary for 2021) - He declined and now with this appeal, he'll likely serve a lot more than those 6 games.

The quarterback’s side rejected the offer. They weren't willing to come to any agreement that would suspend the quarterback for more than six to eight games. Deshaun Watson also wasn't willing to agree to a large fine.

Who will preside over Deshaun Watson’s appeal?

Former New Jersey AG Peter C. Harvey. Source: Akron Beacon Journal

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that he would not preside over the appeal of Watson’s case. Instead, Goodell tapped former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to take on the role. Harvey has served as a federal prosecutor and is a member of the league’s diversity advisory committee. The league outlined Harvey’s qualifications, stating that he:

"Has deep expertise in criminal law, including domestic violence and sexual assault, and has advised the NFL and other professional leagues on the development and implementation of workplace policies, including the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy."

With Harvey in place, there is no timeframe for when he will hear Deshaun Watson's appeal. As per the league's personal conduct policy, it must be completed on an accelerated basis. As mentioned earlier, there’s a reasonable chance that the 26-year-old quarterback will be suspended for more than six to eight games.

We’ll see how the appeal process fares for the Browns franchise quarterback.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. How many games will Watson likely get after the appeal by the NFL? 6 to 8 games 10 or more games 1 votes so far