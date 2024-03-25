How many NFL head coaches were missing for group photo? Listing every HC absent during annual meet

This week, NFL head coaches attended the annual owners' meetings in Orlando, Florida. Most of the league's head coaches were in attendance, and on Sunday, they posed for their annual head coaches' photo.

However, a handful of notable names were conspicuously absent. This article will examine the head coaches who missed the meeting and subsequent photos.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Every NFL head coach who were not present at annual group photo

Here's a look at the five head coaches absent from the annual group photo:

1. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin is one of the most consistent coaches in the NFL, and Super Bowl XLIII will aim to take the Steelers back to the playoffs in 2024.

Tomlin has been in Pittsburgh since 2007, leading the franchise to 11 playoff berths, seven division titles, three AFC Championship matchups, two Super Bowl appearances, and a Super Bowl XLIII title.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season as an NFL head coach, and he'll be tasked with reviving Russell Wilson's (or Justin Field's) career in the upcoming season.

2. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Like him or loathe him, Sean Payton will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he retires. Payton is the greatest head coach in New Orleans Saints history, leading the franchise to its only Super Bowl title in 2010.

NFL Combine

Payton has since joined the Denver Broncos, and he's tasked with bringing the good times back to the franchise. With Russell Wilson released, all eyes will be on the 2006 AP Coach of the Year to make a playoff push.

Expand Tweet

3. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

Many fans and analysts are wondering how Mike McCarthy is still at the Cowboys' helm after the 2023 NFL season ended disastrously. The Super Bowl XLV-winning head coach has a long way to go in quieting the doubters, and it all starts with the 2024 NFL Draft.

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys must ace the draft to fill the holes on their roster. Jerry Jones will determine whether McCarthy is the person for the job at the end of the 2024/25 season.

4. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni is another under-pressure head coach who didn't pose for the annual head coach group picture. Unlike the first three on the list, Sirianni is still looking for his first Super Bowl win despite coming super close in 2023.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Sirianni has quite the task ahead of him in 2024. He has lost key leaders in the Eagles' dressing room, notably Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, and he'll be tasked with rebuilding the confidence of a shell-shocked roster. He must achieve a tall task ahead to be part of next year's photo.

5. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

That's right, Caleb Williams' potential future head coach wasn't present in this year's head coach group photo. Eberflus probably has a lot on his mind, as he's about to get a generational talent in the USC Trojans QB.

NFL Combine

Eberflus has been under scrutiny for quite some time, and he'll need to produce in the upcoming season to avoid getting the dreaded letter. Williams, Keenan Allen, and DJ Moore have a solid core to build around.