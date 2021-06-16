How many NFL players have been vaccinated against COVID-19? 

With most NFL franchises preparing to welcome fans back to training camp in late July, the Washington Post reports that over half the players in the league have been vaccinated so far.

More than 50 percent of NFL players have received at least one vaccine dose. Sixteen teams have more than 50 of 90 players vaccinated. Three teams have 70 or more. The Colts, Jaguars, Cardinals and Chargers are among the teams with lower vaccination rates. https://t.co/97eKH1nMaa — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 15, 2021

The NFL has encouraged its coaches and players to get vaccinated by relaxing COVID-19 protocols for players who are vaccinated and for teams with 85 percent of all players vaccinated.

“We’ve urged players to get the vaccine,” DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA, said last week. “We’ve urged them to just make sure that they just make a decision that’s informed.”

Four NFL teams still behind in vaccination rates

Mark Maske of The Washington Post noted that 16 teams have more than 50 of 90 players on their rosters vaccinated, including three teams with 70 or more players innoculated. The Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and L.A. Chargers are behind in their vaccination rates.

Still some vaccination pushback from NFL players

Despite the NFL Players Association encouraging its members to get vaccinated, some players have been vocal in their opposition.

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold says he hasn't gotten the vaccine for Covid-19 yet. He's still evaluating the situation. Coach Matt Rhule said he isn't telling any players they have to get the shot, allowing them to make their... https://t.co/LwbCWwQPZr pic.twitter.com/YhTsrtXq5T — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 9, 2021

Earlier this month, Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold revealed that he's yet to be vaccinated, telling reporters:

"I haven't been vaccinated yet. I've still got to think about all of those certain things that go into it," Darnold stated. "Again, it's everyone's choice whether they want to get vaccinated or not. That's really all I got on it, I don't want to go into detail but yeah, I haven't been vaccinated yet."

Last week, Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat said that he was “not a fan” of the vaccination efforts.

"I probably won't get vaccinated until I get more facts and that stuff. I'm not a fan of it at all. "I haven't caught COVID yet so I don't see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID," Sweat said.

The NFLPA's medical director, Thom Mayer, said last week that he has spoken to several players to allay their concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“They want to know: Did it go too fast? Why is it an emergency use authorization instead of the normal process that we go through? What is mRNA? Is that something that just got developed?" Mayer said.

The NFL announced earlier this year that fully vaccinated players and personnel would be allowed to eat in team cafeterias, use saunas and steam rooms, and interact with vaccinated family members and friends during travel.

Players and personnel who are not vaccinated remain subject to strict protocols.

NFL insiders believe that once the non-vaccinated players see the freedom that their vaccinated teammates have, they will change their stance on the vaccine.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha