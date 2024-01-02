How many NFL playoff spots are available in the AFC? Bills, Steelers, Colts, Texans odds and chances explored

The AFC playoff picture is coming down to Week 18.

Entering the final week of the 2023 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the number one seed in the AFC. However, there are still three Wild Card spots up for grabs.

Let's take a look at the full AFC playoff picture ahead of Week 18.

AFC Playoff Picture: Which teams are through to the postseason?

The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot and are the number one seed in the AFC ahead of Week 18.

The Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC after their 56-19 blowout win at home against the Miami Dolphins. They will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

The Miami Dolphins have also clinched a playoff spot as the second seed. However, Miami hasn't clinched the AFC East yet, as the Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, where the winner will win the division.

The final two teams to clinch a playoff spot are the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the AFC West, and the Cleveland Browns, who finished 11-5 and will be a Wild Card team.

AFC Wild Card Picture for Week 18

Entering Week 18, the final three playoff spots would go to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who lead the AFC South, the Buffalo Bills, and the Indianapolis Colts.

However, the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers both have a path to the playoffs in the final week of the season.

AFC playoff-clinching scenarios Week 18

The Buffalo Bills will clinch the No. 2 seed and the AFC East with a win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. If Buffalo loses, the Bills will need one of the Jaguars or Steelers to lose or the Colts-Texans game to end in a tie to make the playoffs.

Jacksonville, meanwhile, will clinch the AFC South with a win. The Jaguars can still clinch a playoff berth with a tie + PIT loss or tie OR PIT loss + DEN loss or tie + HOU-IND doesn't end in a tie.

Indianapolis can clinch the AFC South division title with a win plus a Jaguars loss or tie, or a tie with a Jaguars loss. Even if that doesn't happen, the Colts can still clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie + a PIT loss or tie.

Meanwhile, Houston still has a chance to win the AFC South and make the playoffs if they win + JAX loses or ties. The Texans may still make the playoffs with a win or a tie plus a JAX loss or tie plus a PIT loss or tie.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple paths to a playoff spot, which are:

PIT win + BUF loss OR PIT win + JAX loss or tie OR PIT win + HOU-IND tie OR PIT tie + JAX loss + HOU-IND doesn't end in a tie OR JAX loss + DEN win + HOU-IND doesn't end in a tie

With three playoff spots still up for grabs, Week 18 should be very entertaining for fans.