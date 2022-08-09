"How many people did you kill?" - Podcast host shocks Aaron Rodgers with COVID vaccine question 

Aaron Rodgers, who won his second consecutive MVP award last season, was in the headlines all year long. Some of it was for his incredible play on the field. Plenty of coverage, however, was about some things that occurred off the field.

Rodgers' vaccination status became the topic of discussion when it was discovered that he had misled reporters who asked if he was vaccinated by saying, "Yeah, I'm immunized."

It turned out that Rodgers hadn't taken the vaccine but was following protocols as if he had. He missed a game due to testing positive for COVID. It was revealed he wasn't actually vaccinated.

Big Cat and PFTCommenter, two Barstool Sports personalities, asked Rodgers about this in an interview, with PFTCommenter boldly asking:

"How many people do you think you killed? What's your count?"

The host stared blankly at the Packers quarterback before grinning while his co-host said:

"How many grandmothers? Let's just do grandmothers."

Rodgers smiled awkwardly and paused for a while before even responding:

"I mean, I know you guys are f***ing around, but I don't find that part funny. I really don't."

The pair of hosts and the quarterback laughed it off before moving on.

Why Aaron Rodgers didn't get the vaccine last year

During the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, once a vaccine was available, many people were readily taking it. It was the first real attempt to get the issue under control.

Sports leagues were simply trying to find ways to remain active. One of the ways many adopted this was by asking their players to take the vaccine.

For the NFL, the protocols for vaccinated players were much less strict than for unvaccinated players.

The Packers star, once his vaccination status was revealed and he tested positive, defended his statements and his refusal to take the vaccine on The Pat McAfee Show :

"Look, I'm not some sort of anti-vax, flat earther. I am somebody who's a critical thinker. You guys know me. I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something."

He went on to say:

"Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody. And for me, it involved a lot of study in the offseason, much like the study I put into hosting Jeopardy! Or the weekly study I put into playing the game."

The quarterback said he was allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and that the blood clot issue with the Johnson & Johnson version gave him pause.

