How many picks do Philadelphia Eagles have in first round 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles have two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. They have New Orleans' tenth overall pick in this month's draft due to the C.J. Gardner-Johnson trade last offseason from the New Orleans Saints and their 30th overall pick.

The Eagles are the penultimate team to select on the draft board, following their Super Bowl loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. They will look to make the best use of both draft picks to add value to an already stacked roster.

2023 Philadelphia Eagles Draft Picks by Round

Here are the Eagles' picks round by round ahead of this month's draft.

Round 1, Pick 10 (from the New Orleans Saints)

Round 1, Pick 30

Round 2, Pick 62

Round 3, Pick 94

Round 7, Pick 219 (from the Houston Texans via the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 7, Pick 248

Who will Philadelphia Eagles draft with their first-round pick?

The Eagles are one of the most stacked franchises in the NFL. They have Pro Bowlers on the offense and defense and some studs on special teams. So, who could the Eagles select with their first-round picks?

The Eagles could look to find two top-notch players on Day One after losing some talented players in free agency. They could select Georgia Bulldogs defensive lynchpin Jalen Carter, a gem of a prospect, with the tenth overall pick.

That would not be a surprise, as the Eagles love spending early-round picks in the trenches. Last year, they used their first-round choice on Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and drafted offensive lineman Cam Jurgens in the second round.

With their 30th overall pick, the Eagles could use their original selection on a guard prospect like Peter Skoronski. Skoronski is widely seen as the closest player to Jason Kelce in this year's draft.

The 2023 NFL First-Round Draft Order

Here's the 2023 NFL draft first-round order:

1. Carolina Panthers from Chicago Bears

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks from Denver Broncos

6. Detroit Lions from Los Angeles Rams

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears from Carolina Panthers

10. Philadelphia Eagles from New Orleans Saints

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans from Cleveland Browns

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints from San Francisco 49ers 49ers and Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

