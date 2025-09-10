"How Many Times Have I Heard ‘Eli’s Your Daddy": Tom Brady reveals true feelings on persistent Eli Manning Super Bowl taunts from Giants fans

Three-time MVP Tom Brady is widely revered as one of the greatest NFL players, if not the greatest. While the New England Patriots icon won it all in his legendary career, he fell short against fellow quarterback Eli Manning twice.

Ad

Tom Brady established the Patriots' dynasty during his 19-year tenure with the franchise. The iconic quarterback had a record-breaking season in 2007 with the Patriots winning their 16 regular-season games to make it to the playoffs.

Brady led the team to two more wins to advance to the Super Bowl on an 18-game winning streak. However, the Patriots' bid for a perfect season ended at the hands of the New York Giants, led by Eli Manning. Four years later, Brady came up short again against an Manning-led Giants in the Super Bowl.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Patriots legend discussed the taunts he received from Giants fans due to his two Super Bowl losses with Kevin Hart on the 100th episode of "Cold as Balls" podcast.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I love Eli but he beat me twice in the Super Bowl," Brady said (Timestamp 10:00 onwards). "All the Giants fans always let me know. How many times have I heard walking through here, 'Eli's your daddy,' over and over. I turned around to him and said, 'You see what I got to live with because of you?'"

Ad

The quarterback duo continues to share a friendly rivalry even after their retirements and often take friendly shots at each other.

Tom Brady & Eli Manning continue their friendly rivalry amidst new NFL season

Since his retirement, Tom Brady has taken up a new role as a broadcaster last year. Brady was on broadcast duty for the Washington Commanders' game against the Giants on Sunday, and the Patriots legend fired a jab at Manning before the game.

Ad

“I really love this QB room,” Brady said on the pregame show. “I love how they’ve developed it. In fact, I think any Giants quarterback room that doesn’t involve Eli Manning, I like.”

Eli Manning had discussed his dynamic with Brady on the “Pardon My Take” podcast last week. He shared how he loved to "heckle" Brady on social media:

Ad

“I mean, I love to heckle Tom on social media. I like hiding behind my phone and sending tweets at him. When I see him in person, I’m just like, ‘Oh, hey Tom! You’re the best.’ I never talk trash to him in person because, you know, he can crush you. He’s got seven Super Bowls.”

The duo also shared a hilarious moment at the Fanatics Fest earlier this year when Manning made a WWE-style entrance, and it's unlikely the former quarterbacks will end their friendly rivalry anytime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.