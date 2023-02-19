How many touchdowns did Dan Marino throw? Exploring Dolphins legend's iconic records

NFL legend Dan Marino, who spent 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, owns the record for the most career touchdown passes. In 242 NFL games, Marino threw 420 touchdowns. He also completed 4,967 of 8,358 passes for 61,361 yards.

Early in his rookie season with Miami, Marino won the starting job, and for the next 17 years, the success of the team largely rested on his shoulders. By the time Marino announced his retirement after the 1999 NFL season, he had essentially rewritten the league's record book.

In the sixth week of his first season, he took charge of the Dolphins' offense and guided the team to a 12-4 record and the AFC East title.

Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS Seeing Dan Marino trend around the Super Bowl is always hard. His right arm was touched by God. His release, precision + power was unmatched. He once threw 759 passes w/out being sacked. No run game, no defense, the great Bills, stalled the bulk of his career. He deserved better. Seeing Dan Marino trend around the Super Bowl is always hard. His right arm was touched by God. His release, precision + power was unmatched. He once threw 759 passes w/out being sacked. No run game, no defense, the great Bills, stalled the bulk of his career. He deserved better. https://t.co/i36tTmBP6i

Marino won Rookie of the Year honors with 20 touchdown passes and a 96.0 passer rating. He also received the first of his nine Pro Bowl honors.

Dan Marino's astounding 5,084 passing yards in his second season made him the first quarterback to pass for 5,000 yards in a single season. His 48 single-season touchdown passes further surpassed YA Tittle and George Blanda's record of 36.

Dan Marino is considered the best quarterback to never win a Super Bowl

Although he never won a championship during his playing career, Dan Marino is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and is best known for his rapid release and strong arm. Marino helped the Dolphins establish themselves as consistent postseason contenders by taking them to the playoffs 10 times and to one Super Bowl (XIX) in 1985.

With 155 victories, Marino leads all quarterbacks who have never won a title.

Marino was was named first and second-team AP All-Pro six times, and was named All-AFC six times. Marino was also named NFL Rookie of the Year by Sports News.

After setting single-season records with 5,084 passing yards, 48 touchdown passes, nine 300-yard passing games, and four 400-yard passing games in 1984, Marino was named the NFL MVP.

Both the 1994 and 1998 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year awards were given to him. More than 40 NFL passing records, many of which have since been broken, were held by Marino at the time of his retirement. This includes career passing attempts (8,358), completions (4,967), passing yards (61,361), and touchdown passes (420).

Dan Marino was also the first quarterback in NFL history to amass 400 career touchdown passes and 50,000 and 60,000 career passing yards, respectively.

In addition to being one of just three former Miami Dolphins to have his jersey number retired, Marino was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005—his first year of eligibility.

A group of coaches and media representatives selected Marino as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in NFL history in 2019, and he was included in the 100 NFL All-Time Team.

