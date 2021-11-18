How Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly overcame major brain surgery that almost left her deaf

Matthew Stafford did not enjoy much success on the field with the Detroit Lions in over a decade with the franchise. But one thing he did do was endear himself to the community alongside his wife, Kelly.

The Staffords supported the city of Detroit every chance they got and both became fan favorites for their charity work in the region. That is why it tops the news when Kelly discovered she had a brain tumor back in 2019.

She posted about the battle often and revealed she underwent a 12-hour surgery that could have left her without her hearing or any function in her face. The surgery ended up being a complete success and fans all over the NFL rejoiced at the news.

What is #Staffordstrong?

Stafford has a hashtag in her social media profiles reading #staffordstrong. So what does that mean? The hashtag is an all-encompassing term describing the toughness the couple displays.

At first, it is easy to assume that just meant all the trials and tribulations Matthew went through in his NFL career. He also seemed to be playing through an injury, even at times when the Lions had no hopes of competing. He was just that determined to help his teammates.

But the term applies to Kelly as well once she opened up about her scary battle with the brain tumor. She went into surgery knowing she could come out without her hearing or with other terrifying medical problems. She stayed strong throughout and everything ended up being a success.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Kelly Stafford, who underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor last year, announced today that she and her husband Matthew are expecting their fourth child before training camp begins. Kelly Stafford, who underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a brain tumor last year, announced today that she and her husband Matthew are expecting their fourth child before training camp begins. https://t.co/AhwdHRtP8l

It is one thing to have this attitude in private. The Staffords, by sharing Kelly's battle, were able to inspire so many others going through similar struggles. That is a noble burden to carry and proves why the couple is beloved in the Detroit area.

They will bring that same energy to Los Angeles and Matthew will become a hero if he can lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory. So far the signs are very good as the Rams are 7-3 and near the top of the overall NFC standings.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The quarterback clearly has a strong support system at home and if they both remain #staffordstrong, only good things should be on the road ahead.

Edited by Henno van Deventer