How much does Andy Reid make? Not nearly enough, says Mike Florio

Andy Reid has been the architect behind the Kansas City Chiefs' surge since the early 20-teens. However, the coach makes just a fraction of what his quarterback does. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, host Mike Florio called out the Chiefs for underpaying their coach while Patrick Mahomes sets records with his deals.

"Andy Reid's making about 12 million a year right now," Florio said Monday, "which frankly is stunning when you consider what he's accomplished and when you consider where the market is and where it should be and what players are making."

Florio continued, explaining that it was "long overdue" for Reid to get a pay bump:

"Twelve million, are you kidding me? For first signing your life over to making that team as good as it can be and winning a couple of Super Bowls, they better take care of this guy's salary and they better do it quickly. It's overdue that he gets a big raise."

Andy Reid's coaching resume gets even more top-heavy

Andy Reid at Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Some coaches have their runs and leave as soon as they arrive. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs coach has reached the AFC championship or better in half the years he has been with the Chiefs. Reid joined the team in 2013 following a lengthy but successful 14-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles, he went 130-93-1 and reached the NFC championship or better five times but never won the Super Bowl. Since 2019, Reid has won three championships and been to the Big Game four times. His recent run ranks among the best in NFL history to many analysts, alongside Bill Belichick's work with the New England Patriots and the mid-1990s Dallas Cowboys.

Of course, before landing Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were usually playoff contenders but only broke through once the young quarterback arrived. Before No. 15, Reid's run with the Chiefs was shaping to be a net step back from the Eagles.

Now, however, many argue that Reid's accomplishments in the mid-west outweigh what he accomplished with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Attention now turns to the length of his next deal as a key indicator of how long the Chiefs coach will stick around. Will he attempt to stick out most of Mahomes' career, or is he only interested in sticking around as long as Super Bowls remain a yearly trip?