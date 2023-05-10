How much does a ball boy make in the NFL?

The National Football League (NFL) is a lucrative and all-encompassing business. The league employs thousands of people to work behind the scenes to put on a successful show.

It's much more than the players on the gridiron, as several people do the less celebrated tasks to keep the league going. Of course, these people are paid decently for their time and effort, thanks to the NFL's billion-dollar market.

So, how much do ball boys, a group of people who keep the ball rolling, earn? A National Football League ball boy makes an estimated $40,376 annually. This money is about $19.41 an hour, equivalent to $776/week or $3,364/month.

The average pay range for a ball boy varies greatly, suggesting that there may be opportunities for increased pay based on skill level, location, and years of experience.

Sources say that the maximum a ball boy can earn in the NFL is as high as $86,000, while the lowest cap is around $14,500. However, most registered league ball boys earn in the region of $26,000-45,500.

Has any current NFL head coach served as a ball boy?

Yes, a particular head coach famously served as a ball boy in the league a couple of decades ago. He is Miami Dolphins numero uno, Mike McDaniel, who was once upon a time, a ball boy for the Denver Broncos.

McDaniel's obsession with the game started as a kid with the Denver Broncos, and his time as a ball boy has also been cited as one of the reasons for sparking his razor-sharp fascination for football.

In fact, an old interview he did on 'Broncos Tonight,' the Denver Broncos resident TV show, after getting a job as a ball boy before college, has recently appeared online. "It's a dream come true," says McDaniels in the video, a comment that has particularly amused fans, as he's now the HC of the Miami Dolphins.

On a side note, NFL Twitter had a field day watching clips of a young Mike McDaniel as they wondered if the Dolphins HC was famous comedian Pete Davidson's long-lost brother.

Such is the resemblance, and we can't seem to wrap our heads around the uncanniness. It's simply inspirational to see Mike McDaniel's rise to the top of the cadre, as not every ball boy becomes a staff member on an franchise, much less a head coach. McDaniel and the Dolphins will hope that 2023 is their year.

