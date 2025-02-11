The Kansas City Chiefs may have lost in the Super Bowl, but they still took home a nice chunk of change for their efforts.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had an excellent 2024 NFL season. After a 15-2 regular-season record, they made it back to the Super Bowl, hoping to become the first team in league history to win three consecutive titles. However, Kansas City was dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22.

While the Chiefs may not have achieved their ultimate goal, their players made an extra $277,000 each. It was second-most among playoff teams, next to only the eventual champion Eagles who bagged an extra $357,000 per player, according to Spotrac on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs regroup after failing to make history at 2025 Super Bowl

The end of the 2024 season for the Kansas City Chiefs is a tough pill to swallow. After back-to-back wins over the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in the past two seasons, they were one win away from etching themselves in the history books, becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls.

No team has come closer than Kansas City. The Chiefs will look to regroup and potentially get back to the big game for the fourth consecutive year next season. However, the team could look different when the 2025 season kicks off. Longtime tight end Travis Kelce has been rumored to be considering retirement.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

At 35 years old and with three Super Bowl rings under his belt, Kelce's playing career is up in the air. While he hasn't made an official announcement, some of his teammates have reportedly alluded to the fact that Sunday's game may be their last time playing with their beloved teammate.

If he retires, Kelce will walk away from a career in which he established himself as one of the greatest to have ever played the TE position. He would leave the Chiefs with a considerable hole to fill if he walked away from the game for good.

