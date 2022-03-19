Davante Adams Contract: How much will WR make after being traded to Raiders?

The Green Bay Packers traded five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason and was given a new contract in the process. The receiver agreed to a five-year, $142.5 million dollar contract with the Raiders.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the contract is a record-breaker for a receiver as the new Raiders receiver will get $67.5 million fully guaranteed in the contract:

"Davante Adams’ deal includes $67.5 million fully guaranteed, per source." - Adam Schefter via Twitter

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Field Yates @FieldYates Davante Adams' 5-year deal is not only the largest ever for a wide receiver, it's the largest contract for *any* non-QB in NFL history both in terms of average annual value ($28.5M) and total value ($142.5M).



A truly massive contract. Davante Adams' 5-year deal is not only the largest ever for a wide receiver, it's the largest contract for *any* non-QB in NFL history both in terms of average annual value ($28.5M) and total value ($142.5M). A truly massive contract. Davante Adams’ deal includes $67.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. twitter.com/fieldyates/sta… Davante Adams’ deal includes $67.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. twitter.com/fieldyates/sta…

Adams was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. In his third season in the league, he had 12 touchdown receptions, tying for the second-most in the 2016 season while adding 75 catches and 997 yards receiving.

He had his first career 1,000-yard season in the 2018 season with 1,386 receiving yards, the seventh-most yards receiving that season. His 13 touchdown catches were second behind former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown (15) that season as well.

In the 2020 season, the two-time All-Pro led the league in touchdown catches with 18 and receiving yards per game with 98.1 yards. He had 123 receptions, 1,553 yards receiving, and 11 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

The receptions and receiving yards are the most in a single season for Green Bay. He broke his own reception record as he had 115 receptions the season before.

Overall, he has 669 receptions, 8,121 receiving yards, and 73 touchdown catches in his career with the Packers.

His 8,121 yards receiving are the fourth-most in franchise history. The 669 receptions and 73 touchdowns place him second all-time in Packers history.

A reunion for Davante Adams in Las Vegas

The new Raiders teammates as teammates at Fresno State

With the receiver heading to the Raiders, he’ll be reunited with his former college quarterback, Derek Carr.

Both players were teammates at Fresno State for two years as the receiver had 223 receptions, 3,031 receiving yards, and 38 touchdowns in his career with the Bulldogs.

The five-time Pro Bowl player will be in a new uniform for the first time in his eight-year career. We’ll see how he performs in his first season with the Raiders in the 2022 season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe