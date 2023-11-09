How much did Michael Oher receive for ‘The Blind Side’? Fresh details emerge about former Ravens player

Michael Oher and the Tuohy family are embroiled in a legal battle that caught many by surprise, and it looks like the former NFL offensive tackle might have a point in his fight against his former tutors.

According to a new court filing by the Tuohy family obtained by the magazine PEOPLE, Michael Oher received more than $138,000 for his rights to The Blind Side on 10 different occasions and over 16 years, beginning in 2007. Oher, whose life story was told in the 2009 Academy Award-winning movie 'The Blind Side', recently claimed that he never received any money from the movie and that the Tuohy family lied to him about his adoption, instead becoming his conservators to use his image, likeness and name.

The family insists that's not the case and that Oher's accusations are not true. According to their lawyer, Martin D. Singer, the Tuohy family divided the money earned from the movie equally between all parties of the family.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Oher's petition in a Tennessee court to terminate the conservatorship from the Tuohy's was granted in September.

Michael Oher vs. Tuohy: What happened to 'The Blind Side' Family?

Michael Oher's story was so beautiful that, in sight, we could all see it coming.

Back in August, the former offensive tackle petitioned a Tennessee court by saying that a central part of his story, which is told in the 2009 movie "The Blind Side," is a lie: he was never adopted by the Tuohy family.

The Tuohy family had him playing college football at Ole Miss before moving on to the NFL, where he played for eight seasons. After leaving the Baltimore Ravens, the team who drafted him in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Michael Oher had stints with the Tennessee Titans and the Carolina Panthers before retiring prior to the 2017 season.

The former NFL offensive tackle, who played 10 seasons in the league, amassed $34,506,875 in earnings throughout his playing days. The specialized website Celebrity Net Worth points out that the former offensive tackle has a net worth of $12 million, which is mostly made of salaries from his playing days.

It remains to be seen the next steps of this case.