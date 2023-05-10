How much money did Kyler Murray donate? Cardinals QB makes huge donation to Texas mall shooting victim

Kyler Murray signed a five-year, $230 million extension with Arizona Cardinals, which will take effect in 2024. However, he still gets a considerable sum in 2023 because the Cardinals exercised their fifth-year option.

The former Oklahoma standout isn’t wasting time supporting worthy causes with his wealth. He recently donated $15,000 to a GoFundMe page for six-year-old William Cho. Cho is the only surviving family member after losing his parents and brother during the recent mass shooting in Allen, Texas.

Murray, an alumnus of Allen High School, posted on his Twitter account:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy, please let me know. When is this sh*t gonna stop?”

Kyler Murray @K1 This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas.



If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know.



When is this shit gonna stop? This is sickening. Prayers to the mass shooting victims in Allen, Texas. If there is anyway I can help those affected by this tragedy please let me know. When is this shit gonna stop?

Hence, Murray donated the amount to William, who lost his parents, Cindy and Kyu, and his younger brother in the gruesome mass shooting incident last May 6.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals also shared the link to the GoFundMe page on Twitter.

It’s not the first time Kyler Murray has taken action to help people in need. In 2021, he donated 60,000 meals to the North Texas Food Bank to aid people in distress during the winter storms.

A year later, the two-time Pro Bowler donated $20,000 to Arizona youth organizations Boys and Girls Club of the Valley and the Arizona Educational Foundation.

Kyler Murray and other NFL players from Allen High School reacted to the terrible incident

Aside from Kyler Murray, many other NFL players who donned the Allen Eagles uniform are in disbelief at what happened in their hometown.

Safety Steven Terrell had stints with the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2008 5A Division I State Championship winner with Allen tweeted:

“Please pray for the city of Allen and the victims at the outlet mall today. Such a tragedy”

Steven Terrell @SdotTerrell Please pray for the city of Allen and the victims at the outlet mall today. Such a tragedy Please pray for the city of Allen and the victims at the outlet mall today. Such a tragedy 😔

Meanwhile, Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams had over 3,500 rushing yards and 39 touchdowns for Allen. The fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft also shared his thoughts:

“Man terrible news in my hometown. Praying for the families!”

Jonathan Williams @Jwillpart2 Man terrible news in my hometown. Praying for the families! Man terrible news in my hometown. Praying for the families!

Finally, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike also played high school football for Allen. The 2019 First Team All-Pac 12 member said:

“Praying for Allen and All the people and families affected 🙏🏿 So senseless”

Levi Onwuzurike. @LeviOnw 🏿 So senseless Praying for Allen and All the people and families affected🏿 So senseless Praying for Allen and All the people and families affected 🙏🏿 So senseless

Allen High School is home to an 18,000-seat stadium that cost nearly $60 million. It was opened in 2012 and is the largest high school football stadium for one team. It is also the fifth-largest high school football stadium in the United States.

Kyler Murray and other Eagles players were able to enjoy its weight room and indoor golfing facility. The structure is so impressive that ESPN dubbed it “the palace of high school football.”

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes