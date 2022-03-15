How much money do the Packers save in 2022 with Aaron Rodgers' new contract? 

With the re-signing of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers are set to make a run at the Super Bowl yet again. The next order of business is to try and sign key free agents or re-sign players that will be significant for next season.

The team has already taken the first step towards that goal by saving money on Aaron Rodgers' new contract.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, it is speculated (as he states this is still being processed) that the team will save $18 million towards the salary cap in 2022.

Pelissero provided a brief breakdown of how much the future Hall of Fame quarterback will receive over the next few years.

He is scheduled to earn $42 million in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023, and $49.3 million in 2024. The first two years are considered guaranteed when he signs the contract.

The contract totals $150.815 million.

The Packers have been quite busy in free agency, and the catalyst for it all was getting their franchise quarterback to return to the team.

Did the Green Bay Packers make the right decision by signing Aaron Rodgers to a massive deal?

Despite the Packers signing the 2021 NFL MVP to a large contract, the team uses the amount of money saved to improve the roster. As Tom Pelissero stated, the team will save $18 million towards the cap in 2022.

The organization has already placed the franchise tag on star receiver Davante Adams, worth around $20.5 million.

Green Bay then decided to part ways with star linebacker Za'Darius Smith to clear more cap space.

His release will save the team $15.75 million in salary-cap space.

Linebacker Preston Smith was re-signed to a four-year, $52.5 million extension to remain with the team. If Smith reaches his contract incentives, the agreement could ultimately be worth $71 million over five years.

Perhaps the most significant signing for the team is the re-signing of linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who was given a deal worth up to $50 million in five years. Campbell asserted himself as one of the best overall linebackers in the NFL during the 2021-2022 season.

He finished the season with 145 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. As the play-caller for the defense, it was imperative that the team re-sign Campbell to keep him in-house as they attempt to go for it all in the 2022-23 season.

