How much money does Zach Wilson make in a year? Exploring Jets QB's salary and career earnings in 2023

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson earns $8,787,670 per year on his rookie contract signed in 2021. The Brigham Young University alum is the backup QB for the Jets, as he's behind Aaron Rodgers whenever the four-time MVP is fit to play.

The New York Jets selected Wilson second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, behind generational prospect Trevor Lawrence. Wilson was selected ahead of Mac Jones and Trey Lance, two elite QB prospects coming out of college.

After the draft, Wilson put pen to paper on a four-year, $35,150,681 contract. According to Spotrac, Wilson's contract is fully guaranteed, and it includes a $22.9 million signing bonus, which he received in his rookie year.

Exploring Zach Wilson's salary and career earnings in 2023

According to Spotrac, Zach Wilson is slated to earn $3,855,516 in 2023. This sum brings Wilson's career earnings to a tidy $29,697,406 in three seasons.

The second-overall pick entered the season with minimal expectations, as he was fresh off losing his starting berth to Aaron Rodgers. The New York Jets traded for Rodgers after it was clear to the front office that they couldn't win a Super Bowl with Wilson under center. Hence, the franchise made a deal with the Green Bay Packers to acquire one of the best QBs in NFL history.

Unfortunately for the Jets, Rodgers got injured in his very first game as a Jet. Following the game, it was discovered that Rodgers had suffered an Achilles injury. Injuries of that nature typically take months to heal, so it was clear to the franchise that Wilson was their guy for likely the remainder of the regular season.

Since then, Wilson has been decent, helping lead the Jets to a 4-4 record at the halfway point of the season. It remains to be seen whether he can guide them to the postseason before Rodgers comes back.

Exploring Zach Wilson's net worth

According to reports, Zach Wilson is worth an estimated $12 million. This net worth has been accumulated thanks to his salary, endorsement deals and savvy investments since he was drafted into the league.

Wilson is one of the more high-profile backup QBs in the league, and he's part of the historic 2021 NFL Draft. While Wilson is below Aaron Rodgers on the Jets depth chart, it's clear that the BYU alum is doing well for himself.