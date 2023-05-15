How much is a Patriots game ticket for Tom Brady's homecoming? Prices skyrocket over NFL GOAT's New England return

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady brings in the money, literally and figuratively. Under his leadership, the New England Patriots cashed in with six Super Bowl titles. The glory he brought to the squad is also driving the ticket prices of a future regular-season game through the roof.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared that the average price for the Week 1 game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles is $807 per Vivid Seats.

Why so? Because Patriots owner Robert Kraft has invited Tom Brady to the season opener. It’s the franchise’s way to celebrate and honor the quarterback’s achievements with the AFC East squad.

That amount easily beats the $501 average price of the 2023 Week 5 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. To put more perspective on the Week 1 Patriots-Eagles ticket price, Statista reveals that the average ticket price last season was $111.75.

Kraft said during a recent appearance on "Good Morning Football":

“I’m thinking that the NFL is over a century old, and 20 percent of those years, of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxborough.

“And I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years.”

With Tom Brady in attendance at Gilette Stadium, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux joked that they definitely have to win that game. However, it's worth noting that the Patriots last won a season opener in 2020.

They will go up against the reigning NFC Champions Philadelphia Eagles who narrowly lost Super Bowl LVII to the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia also has several playmakers on both sides of the ball, like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Haason Reddick, James Bradberry, and Darius Slay.

Tom Brady was the driving force of the Patriots dynasty

While Tom Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, the 10-year gap between his third and fourth titles is worth noting. He continued to defy Father Time while keeping up the Patriots’ lofty winning standards. Aside from those championships, New England also won nine AFC Championships and 17 division titles.

Brady missed the playoffs only twice throughout his tenure with New England Patriots. This is discounting the 2008 season because he had a season-ending ACL tear during their season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Cassel took over, but New England did not reach the postseason despite posting an 11-5 record.

Aside from team glory, Brady also won three NFL Most Valuable Player and four Super Bowl MVP honors as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. He was also selected to five All-Pros and 14 Pro Bowls while representing the team.

Not bad for a play-caller who was chosen in the sixth round and got his opportunity to play only when Drew Bledsoe took a devastating hit.

Tom Brady's success also helped drive the franchise’s valuation to greater heights. Sportico estimates the Patriots’ value at $5.88 billion as of August 2022, which is some way over the $172 million Kraft paid to buy the team in 1994.

