  • How much will Jason Kelce's retirement cost Eagles? Breaking down numbers behind Philly legend riding off into the sunset

How much will Jason Kelce's retirement cost Eagles? Breaking down numbers behind Philly legend riding off into the sunset

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 03, 2024 20:14 GMT
Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL
Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL

Jason Kelce retired in early March; and if the latest news is any indication, his decision cost the Philadelphia Eagles a good amount of money.

On Monday, Michael Ginnitti, founder of the sports contracts website Spotrac, reported that the legendary center's retirement incurred cap hits of $8.6 million in 2024 and $16.4 million in 2025 on his team. However, it also saved the Eagles $1.5 million in cap space.

also-read-trending Trending

After helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII in February 2023, Kelce considered retiring before extending for $14.25 million over a year – the richest contract for a center at the time. The Eagles lost in the wild-card round at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

A look at Jason Kelce's career earnings

Looking at Jason Kelce's account, he made a fortune in his 13 seasons on the gridiron. Spotrac puts his on-field earnings at $81,708,745.

Like most rookies today, the sixth-round pick received the standard four-year contract that was instituted at the start of the 2011 season. He proved a judicious pick for Philadelphia; and as 2014 loomed, he secured a monstrous six-year extension and repaid the team's faith in him, making the Pro Bowl for the first time despite missing four games with a hernia that required surgery.

After that, he signed increasingly larger one-year extensions, culminating in his record-setting $14.25-million deal in 2023.

Off the field, Kelce has earned an undisclosed amount in endorsements from brands like Tide and Old Spice. He also has properties in Ohio and Pennsylvania and is active in media, hosting the "New Heights" podcast with younger brother Travis and recently joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" panel.

Assistant coach reflects on Jason Kelce's retirement

Meanwhile, Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland reflected on his former center's retirement to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro:

“I was very happy for him, but also very sad, because I feel like I lost a very close friend and partner in this whole process. But very happy for him because it was perfect timing and he maximized.
"That guy, holy smokes, you talk about not leaving anything on the table. He gave it everything he had, mentally, physically. I don’t know what else you could ask for in a player. That’s all anybody in Philly wants.”

The frontrunners to succeed him are Matt Hennessy and Cam Jurgens.

