Cam Newton contract details: How much will star QB be paid by Panthers?

Cam Newton is coming home...and a big payday awaits.

The dual-threat quarterback is headed back to the site of his finest professional endeavors as he rejoins the Carolina Panthers, the team that chose him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. Newton will spend nine seasons in Charlotte, earning the 2015 MVP award and setting nearly every major Panthers passing record in the process. He now rejoins the team as it faces a major dilemma at quarterback. As current franchise thrower, Sam Darnold is out for the foreseeable future with a shoulder injury. Carolina also employs former XFL star P.J. Walker on its active roster.

How much will Newton make in his return to Carolina?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year...includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus. Source: The #Panthers are giving QB Cam Newton a 1-year deal worth up to $10M for the rest of year...includes $4.5M fully guaranteed and $1.5M roster bonus.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Newton is back in Carolina on a one-year deal that could be worth up to $10 million. Of that salary, $4.5 million is guaranteed and includes a $1.5 million roster bonus. Newton had previously inked a one-year, $5.1 million deal for a second season with the New England Patriots back in March but was released at the end of the preseason.

While that may seem high for a quarterback arriving in-season, Carolina's gambit is understandable considering their current status on the franchise timeline. The team, working through the second year of the Matt Rhule era, has failed to find a proper replacement for Newton since he left for New England after the 2019 season.

Current Denver Bronco Teddy Bridgewater proved to only be a temporary solution, while Darnold, the NFL's current leader in interceptions, has drastically regressed after a strong start yielded a 3-0 record over his first three contests. Not only did the Panthers send over a second-round draft pick to Darnold's original employers, the New York Jets, but they've already exercised his fifth-year option.

What this relatively large payday means is that Carolina is giving Newton, 32, a chance to reclaim his teal and black throne, granting him an opportunity to be both what was and what could be in Charlotte. This big deal could also be seen as an attempt at reconciliation after his original Carolina tenure ended on a relatively sour note, culminating in a bitter divorce.

The Panthers (4-5) will return to action on Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Edited by Henno van Deventer