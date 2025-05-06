"How do you practice both positions?" - Drew Brees' ex-teammate casts doubt on Travis Hunter's 2-way potential with Jaguars

Former NFL QB Chase Daniel is unsure about whether new Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter will be able to play both positions and succeed at the National Football League level.

While discussing a variety of topics on the popular 'Scoop City: A show about the NFL' podcast, the former teammate of Drew Brees, Daniel highlighted how difficult and time consuming playing two different positions will be for Hunter.

"Travis Hunter is a playmaker offensively. I think you have to start him out offensively because he can make a bigger impact in the game. But then, that's the thing—where does he go from there? Is there a package in nickel? Is there a package where you have six DBs on the field and he's the rover? Does he play like one corner?"

"I would be surprised if he's just the day-one corner starter or the day-one receiver starter. I think you have to work it in. I just don't see a world—maybe, maybe not—where he's playing 130 snaps a game in the NFL. Because it’s not really just the conditioning. Yeah, that’s great. It’s the meetings, like you mentioned. How do you practice both positions?" (08:31)

Hunter was recently selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft. While no official statement has been made and practices have not fully began, there is an expectation that Hunter will play on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Jaguars in 2025. However, it still remains unclear how Hunter's time will be distributed on offense and on defense early on in the year.

Can Travis Hunter play both offense and defense in the NFL?

Hunter is one of the most versatile athletes to enter the National Football League in decades. He played equal elite offense and defense last season with the Colorado Buffaloes, something that earned him the No. 2 overall draft spot in the selection process, as well as the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football last year.

Jacksonville's offensive unit has the ability to become one of the very best in the entire league with the addition of Hunter. With Hunter playing opposite star WR Brian Thomas Jr., QB Trevor Lawrence will now have two elite receivers on the outside, in addition to a new offensive head coach in Liam Coen leading the team next year as well.

