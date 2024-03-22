How Russell Wilson lost $3,500,000 upon moving from Denver to Pittsburgh after surprise release

Russell Wilson will make $1.2 million from the Pittsburgh Steelers and $38 million from the Denver Broncos this season. However, due to the move, the Steelers quarterback has lost almost double the Steelers veteran minimum pay.

According to the Denver Business Journal via KDVR, Wilson's home cost him roughly $3.5 million. Wilson bought his home at 10 Cherry Hills Park Drive for $25 million. In the two years he spent in Denver, the home lost value, dropping to roughly $21.5 million.

The home was put on the market in February and was then sold in March. The home originally came with four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, nine garage spaces, a hot tub and a pool.

As of now, it appears no reports have surfaced regarding the quarterback's new home in Pittsburgh. Wilson has either not purchased a home long-term or it has not been made public knowledge.

With the 2024 NFL training camp not set to start until the end of July, one could argue that the former Seattle Seahawks star has roughly four months to settle.

While housing prices can fluctuate up and down in the short term, on average, housing costs rise if one stays on the property long enough.

Russell Wilson teeters on suffering Cam Newton-like fate with Steelers

Russell Wilson at Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Back in the day, Cam Newton lost his Patriots starting role during training camp to the younger player, Mac Jones.

Now, at least one NFL executive believes Russell Wilson could suffer the same fate. On NFL Live, insider Adam Schefter claimed a league executive believed the quarterback could be gone before even his first start.

"I even had an executive say if Justin Fields outplayed him, Russell Wilson, during training camp, they could see them moving on from him before the season," Schefter said.

Wilson is currently playing on a one-year deal with the Steelers. Will he get another deal with the team?