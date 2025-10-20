"How selfish": George Kittle playfully calls out Fred Warner after 49ers couldn’t hear play calls amid LB's scoreboard hype

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to action in their 20-10 win against the Atalanta Falcon. It was Kittle's first game since sustaining a hamstring injury in their season opener.While Kittle recovered from his setback and returned for the Week 7 clash, San Francisco will be without linebacker Fred Warner after his season-ending ankle injurast week.Despite his injury, Warner was at the game and was seen rallying the fans everytime he was shown on the jumbotron. Kittle reflected on his teammate's antics, playfully calling him out after the game.&quot;He is the aura farming king,&quot; Kittle said. &quot;How about Fred Warner being shown on the scoreboard, and we almost have to go on a silent count because we couldn't hear a play call. However selfish of Fred Warner. Goodness gracious.&quot;Warner suffered a dislocated and broken ankle in San Francisco's Week 6 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite his absence, the 49ers rallied past a stubborn Falcons defense for their fifth win of the season.George Kittle takes sarcastic dig at coach Kyle Shanahan after winning returnAlthough George Kittle's return is a big boost for an iinjury-ravagedteam, the veteran tight end looked sluggish on his return. He finished the game without a catch, breaking a 114-game streak for the tight end.Following the game, he made a sarcastic apology to fans.&quot;You know, personally, I thought with the game plan based on the walkthrough yesterday, I thought I was going to have 150 yards and two touchdowns. So, sorry fantasy coaches and anybody that bet on me, my bad. Blame Kyle Shanahan and not me,” Kittle said.The 49ers' offense thrived on Christian McCaffrey's running game as he completed seven catches and had 24 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.While the San Francisco defence held firm in the second half for the win, it'll will interesting to see how they cope with Fred Warner and Nick Bosa for the rest of the season.