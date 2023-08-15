How serious is Justyn Ross’ injury? NFL insider explains standout Chiefs WR’s situation

The Kansas City Chiefs could have an issue as wide receiver Justyn Ross suffered an injury during practice. The wide receiver apparently suffered a leg injury, was carted off the field, and didn't return to practice.

NFL Insider Ian Rapaport is reporting that Justyn Ross' injury doesn't appear to be serious. Other reports have also said that Ross was able to walk into the medical tent on his own without assistance. He also sat in the front of the cart, which indicates that his leg injury didn't need to be stabilized, which is a great sign.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As of right now, Justyn Ross is listed as the third wide receiver on the depth chart. Skyy Moore and Richie James are currently one and two for the Kansas City Chiefs offense. The reigning Super Bowl champions have suffered a few injuries during training camp.

The team has already placed tight end Jody Fortson on injured reserve with a season-ending shoulder injury. Safety Mike Edwards also suffered a foot/ankle injury after he was stepped on by another player. The team does believe he has avoided any major injuries.

Another wide receiver, Nikko Remigio, dislocated his shoulder on Tuesday as well. The Chiefs will clearly be cautious moving forward to ensure a healthy lineup for Week 1.

Where did WR Justyn Ross play college football?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross has been a highlight of training camp. He has shown that he can be a valuable asset for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the offense. After Tuesday's early exit from practice, fans fear that the injury bug may have hit Ross again.

Ross went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft due to injuries he suffered in college. The Chiefs signed him; however, due to a foot injury, he missed the entire 2023 NFL season.

The 23-year-old wide receiver played college football at Clemson. In his freshman season in 2018, he had 46 receptions, 1000 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns for the Tigers. He saw a slight decline in his production in 2019, with 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Ross ended up missing the entire 2020 season due to a cogenital fusion in his neck and spine. The condition required surgery, and doctors weren't sure if he would ever take the football field again.

He beat the odds and returned to the field in 2021, suiting up for the Clemson Tigers. He had 47 receptions for 524 receiving yards and three touchdown passes. Despite having an extra year of eligibility, he chose to pursue his NFL dreams. The neck injury did concern NFL teams, which led to him being undrafted.