How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers: live stream, channel and time

One of the key match-ups in Week 4 comes in the NFC South as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) host division-rivals Atlanta Falcons (2-2) at home.

Both the Bucs and the Falcons sit at the top of the NFC South division at 2-2, and the winner of Sunday's contest will sit in first place in the division.

The Falcons are currently on a two-game winning streak after losing their first two games of the season. In Week 1, they suffered a close 27-26 loss to their division rival the New Orleans Saints. A week later, they battled with the Los Angeles Rams and fell short, 31-27.

The Buccaneers are in the opposite situation as the Falcons. They won their first two games but lost their last two. They picked up a Week 1 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, 19-3, putting on a defensive clinic. A week later, they defeated the New Orleans Saints, 20-10, while having a strong fourth quarter.

In week 3, they suffered a close 14-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers as they were down multiple players, including their top three wide receivers. This past Sunday night, the Bucs offense put up 31 points in their 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs enter Week 5 as one of the biggest favorites in the league. Via ESPN, the Bucs are currently 8.5 point home favorites over the Falcons with the over/under at 48 points. The Bucs money line odds are at -420 while the Falcons are +320 underdogs.

What time is Falcons vs. Buccaneers game in Week 5?

The Falcons and Buccaneers game will kick off at 1:00 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Which channel will broadcast Falcons vs. Buccaneers in Week 5?

The Falcons vs Buccaneers game will be broadcast live on Fox.

How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers game in Week 5 on live stream?

Fans can stream the Falcons vs. Buccaneers game online on the NFL Game Pass app.

Falcons vs. Buccaneers prediction

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will host their divison foes on at home, and play a much easier team than the two they've faced over the last two weeks - the Packers and the Chiefs. The Falcons will be without their main offensive weapon in Cordarrelle Patterson, while the Buccaneers could get more receiver help this week.

The Buccaneers will likely end their losing streak while ending Atlanta's winning streak.

Prediction: The Buccaneers win by 5+ points

