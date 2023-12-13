How is Travis Kelce celebrating Taylor Swift's birthday? Inside Chiefs TE's grand plans for singer 

Travis Kelce is planning to celebrate Taylor Swift's 34th birthday on Wednesday and has great plans for the celebration.

In September, the pop star was seen among the crowd at the Arrowhead Stadium, leading to speculation that she might be dating someone in the roster. It turned out to be the two-time Super Bowl-winning tight end, as she recalled in her 2023 Person of the Year interview for TIME:

"By the time I went to that first game (against the Chicago Bears), we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Now Us Weekly's Meredith Nardino has learned from an insider that Kelce “wants to throw the best party possible” for Swift.

He will spend however much is possible, wanting her close friends to be able to participate, with another insider disclosing that it will be in New York City, rather than his current home in Kansas City.

Delish's Megan Schaltegger even has a prediction for what foods and beverages will be served there, based on the celebrant's experiences and preferences:

"If Travis has been paying attention, maybe he'll serve Diet Coke with vodka and (cosmopolitan coktails), which she's been seen drinking around NYC this year. Or guests will be drinking cans of the Casa Azul tequila soda that she was throwing back at a Chiefs game.

"We also predict chicken tenders with ketchup and ranch. And she's gone on record proclaiming her love for hummus, burgers and grilled chicken. For dessert, he'll probably try to top the famous Milk Bar cake she had at her 25th birthday or replicate one of her favorite sweets - chai sugar cookies with eggnog ice cream or a pumpkin loaf."

Travis Kelce's dislike of mayonnaise revealed on New Heights

If last week's episode of New Heights is an indication, Travis Kelce may reserve said ranch dressing for Taylor Swift and her clique.

One of the ingredients of ranch dressing is mayonnaise, which he surprinsingly dislikes. Kelce said:

"That (expletive)" is so disgusting."

Travis Kelce's elder brother, Jason, though, loves the condiment, but one food the tight end loves is cereal, which the Philadelphia Eagles center Jason said that he began loving only after becoming a parent.

The two brothers also ranked their top five cereals in the same episode.