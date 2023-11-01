How are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spending Halloween? Sneak peek into Chiefs TE's grand holiday plan

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs experienced a setback when they lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 8. They failed to score a touchdown in that road game, while Kelce finished with six catches for 58 yards. That performance followed two consecutive games with at least 124 receiving yards.

But while that defeat dampened the Chiefs’ competitive spirits and what used to be a six-game winning streak, Kelce still plans to celebrate Halloween. All that’s known is that the All-Pro tight end will reportedly spend it with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce set to host a Halloween party

In an exclusive article by ET Online’s Meredith B. Kile, a source revealed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will spend Halloween together. The source also shared that Kelce loves the holiday so much that he plans on hosting a party for friends and teammates.

The two-time Super Bowl champion also hinted at the celebration in an episode of "New Heights" with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce:

“I'm pretty sure we're gonna get the gang together and have a nice little dinner -- or a nice little dinner party, I should say. Like a Halloween dinner party. Everybody comes in costumes and we have a party.”

But while the younger Kelce has shared his plan for Halloween, his costume remains a mystery. Ironically, people have been rocking the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift costume package for Halloween, including Live with Kelly and Mark’s Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

The NFL also joined the fun by having Travis Kelce wear an Eras Tour jacket in this cartoon. He’s standing next to his brother, who they decided to give a Batman costume.

Whether Kelce does throw a Halloween party or not, he must bounce back with a fantastic performance in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. Shannon Sharpe criticized him for watching a World Series game before their Week 8 showdown with Denver.

Will Taylor Swift watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Week 9?

It’s unsure if the 12-time Grammy Award winner will be in Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce and the Chiefs for a fifth time this season. However, Swift’s Eras World Tour won’t resume until November 17, when she performs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

But what’s certain is that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t lost when Taylor Swift is in attendance. It started in Week 3 when the defending Super Bowl champions dominated the Chicago Bears at home.

A week later, she traveled to New York City to witness the Chiefs defeat the New York Jets. Swift also watched in person when Kansas City defeated Denver in Week 6 and Week 7 when the Chiefs outclassed the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coincidentally, Kelce has also performed better when Swift is at the game. He averages 108 yards per game when she’s present and 50.3 yards per game when she’s not.