How to watch Commanders vs Broncos: TV schedule, live stream details and more 

In their second game of the 2023–24 season, the Denver Broncos play on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High against the Washington Commanders. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

In their first game of the season, Denver lost 17-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Commanders beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-16. In the overall series versus the Commanders, the Broncos are 8-7 up, with a 17-10 triumph in their last clash two years ago.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Day and Time : Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM E.T.

: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM E.T. Stadium : Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Live Stream: FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)

What time is Commanders vs Broncos kickoff?

The Commanders vs Broncos game begins at 4:25 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

What channel is Commanders vs Broncos?

Sunday's game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders will be televised on CBS. Aditi Kinkhabwal will be providing sideline coverage as Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta call the game.

Where can I live stream Commanders vs Broncos?

You can watch the Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders game online. thanks to a number of live streaming services.

FuboTV is one of the best streaming services available. Among other networks, this package delivers NFL Network, FOX, NBC Sports and ESPN. The membership plan is varied, but you may sign up for a $65/month bundle and enjoy the first seven days for free.

Commanders vs Broncos injury report

Washington Commanders injury report

On Thursday, defensive end Chase Young trained in full for the first session since sustaining a neck injury during the preseason, which was a relief for the Commanders.

Quan Martin, a rookie defensive back, is still in concussion protocol. In his debut NFL game, he picked up a concussion, so he won't take the field against the Broncos. He was the only player who sat out practice on Friday.

Denver Broncos injury report

Fans of the Denver Broncos have reason to celebrate, as wideout Jerry Jeudy gets closer to returning to action.

After a hamstring injury that kept him out of his team's season opener, Jeudy's full participation in training on Thursday suggests promising times ahead. Significantly, the team's offensive would be enhanced by his availability.

The downside for the Broncos is that defensive end Frank Clark is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks due to a hip injury sustained in practice on Wednesday.

Tight end Greg Dulcich, who left the Week 1 game due to a hamstring injury, is also not expected to play against the Commanders.