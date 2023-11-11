How to watch Patriots vs Colts Week 10 Germany game: TV channel, live stream details and more

The New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts play in the last NFL 2023 International Series game on Sunday at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Patriots' season record is 2–7. In Week 9, they lost 20-17 to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the Colts improved to 4-5 on the season by beating the Carolina Panthers 27-13 in Week 9.

Frankfurt, Germany will host its second international game this year. The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs met at the same venue last week. The Chiefs prevailed 21-14 to improve to 7-2 for the season.

There have been several clashes between the Colts and Patriots, including innumerable games with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady in the early 2000s. Both clubs will be anxious to win this game to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Indianapolis will have some momentum from a win as they pursue a place in the playoffs. A setback, though, could complicate their postseason hopes.

Here's everything you need to know about the Frankfurt game, including how to watch it, and other details.

What channel is the Colts-Patriots game on?

On Sunday, the New England Patriots vs Indianapolis Colts game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET and will be broadcast exclusively on NFL Network.

Jason McCourty will conduct analysis, and Rich Eisen will provide the play-by-play commentary. The sideline reporters will be Sara Walsh and Stacey Dales.

How to watch the Colts-Patriots game on Sunday?

The Colts and Pats game is scheduled to take place at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany.

There are a few choices accessible to fans who want to see the game but don't have access to NFL Network. The game is available for streaming on NFL+, SlingTV and FuboTV. Canadian streamers can watch the game on DAZN.

Below are the highlights of all the information you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Sun., Nov. 12 at 9:30 am ET

Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt, Germany

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Rich Eisen (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (color), Stacey Dales (sideline), Sara Walsh (sideline)

Live stream: FuboTV, NFL+, SlingTV, DAZN (Canada)

Colts vs Patriots injury report: Latest on Josh Downs, DaVante Parker, Demario Douglas

Two players from the Indianapolis Colts did not go to Germany with the team. Due to foot and quad injuries, respectively, tight end Drew Ogletree and cornerback Julius Brents were declared out on Thursday.

In the team's most recent injury report, two more players were classified as questionable. Josh Downs, a receiver, has not practiced this week, therefore he's questionable for the Week 10 gaame. Linebacker Zaire Franklin is the other player whose status is labeled as questionable.

Meanwhile, t least three of the New England Patriots' main players — including two offensive players — will be sidelined. Due to injuries, OT Trent Brown, CB J.C. Jackson, and WR DeVante Parker will not play in Germany.

The Pats have serious worries at cornerback as well because Myles Bryant, Jonathan Jones and Jack Jones are all questionable. WR Demario Douglas, DL Christian Barmore, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, OL Vederian Lowe, WR Matthew Slater, and DL Deatrich Wise Jr. are among the other players who have been marked as questionable.